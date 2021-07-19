Short Interest in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Increases By 24.2%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.66. 88,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $452,008.17. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HJLI. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

