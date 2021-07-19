Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Rises By 43.1%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

HR traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 784,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 177,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

