Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Decreases By 31.7%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

