Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Rises By 43.9%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Independent Bank by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. 237,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

