Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Rises By 37.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 91,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,208. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.