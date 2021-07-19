Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 55.8%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of PIO opened at $40.54 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
