Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 55.8%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PIO opened at $40.54 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

