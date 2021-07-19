Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Decreases By 29.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,635,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 839,979 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter.

