Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Expands By 40.3%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000.

Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 145,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

