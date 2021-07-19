Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Declines By 46.7%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.