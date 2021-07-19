Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Declines By 46.7%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.
