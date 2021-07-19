Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Expands By 34.1%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

KRYPF stock remained flat at $$3.31 during midday trading on Monday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

