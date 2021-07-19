Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 29.5%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 342,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,519.11. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,145 shares of company stock worth $1,722,344. 53.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

KFS stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

