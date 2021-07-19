Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Grows By 40.8%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 838,100 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $49,140.96. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

