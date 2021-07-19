Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Declines By 31.4%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of LOGC opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

