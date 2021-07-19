Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Rises By 37.3%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS URNXF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.