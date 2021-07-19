Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Grows By 46.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 108,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

