Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Grows By 46.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 108,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10.
About Midwest Energy Emissions
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.