Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rises By 47.6%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

