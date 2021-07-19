Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Grows By 24.5%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 343,500 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The company has a market cap of $680.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

