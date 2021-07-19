Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Drops By 43.2%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NESRF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.90. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,213. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

