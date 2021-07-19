Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Decreases By 40.0%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OACB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 75,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,866. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

