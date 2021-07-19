Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declines By 49.3%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

PNI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.81. 17,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

