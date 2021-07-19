Short Interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Decreases By 49.1%

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $3,337,669. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 62.0% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock traded down $3.41 on Monday, hitting $151.37. 74,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,503. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.