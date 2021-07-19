Short Interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Decreases By 49.1%

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $3,337,669. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PSB stock traded down $3.41 on Monday, hitting $151.37. 74,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,503. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.48.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
