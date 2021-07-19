Short Interest in Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Grows By 37.5%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PGCMF remained flat at $$0.78 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. Puregold Price Club has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Puregold Price Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

