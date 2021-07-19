Short Interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Rises By 62.4%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.