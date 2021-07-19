Short Interest in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Increases By 27.4%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.37. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,856,181.00. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

