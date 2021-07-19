Short Interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Increases By 27.3%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

SLS opened at $8.29 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

