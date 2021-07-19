Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rises By 57.9%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.20. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

