Short Interest in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Decreases By 35.1%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.71 on Monday. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

