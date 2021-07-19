Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Decreases By 52.1%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SNNAQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

