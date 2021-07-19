Short Interest in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Grows By 29.1%

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

