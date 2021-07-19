Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rises By 32.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.1 days.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

