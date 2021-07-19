Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Increases By 34.8%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 14,790,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

