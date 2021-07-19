Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Rises By 24.5%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

BBIG traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $3.01. 32,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,011. Vinco Ventures has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.