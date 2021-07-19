Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 45.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $34.43 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

