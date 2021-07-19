Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $100.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.