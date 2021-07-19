Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.

Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.14. 195,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,162. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.91 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

