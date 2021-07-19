Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.
Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.14. 195,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,162. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.91 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
