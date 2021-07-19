Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ SGTX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.66 million and a PE ratio of -21.93. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $54.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

