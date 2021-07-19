Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $186.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.93. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

