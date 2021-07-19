Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SGMLF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

