Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.