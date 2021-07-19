Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.