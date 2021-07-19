Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SI opened at $87.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $885,300.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

