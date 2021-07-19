Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Raised by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing comprises 3.0% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $53,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

