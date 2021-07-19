Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sheryl L. Conley Sells 6,800 Shares

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $93,704.00.

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

