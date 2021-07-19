SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

