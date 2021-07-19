Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.