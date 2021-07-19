SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $19.08

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $17.56. SM Energy shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 15,535 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $38,565.00. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,041. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

