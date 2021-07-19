Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $121,768.11 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02.

On Friday, May 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap by 22.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Snap by 193.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

