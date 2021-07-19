Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Lifted by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,484 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 3.5% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Snowflake worth $476,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 249.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after acquiring an additional 249,120 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $52,849,000. Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 125.9% during the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $4,586,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,275.00. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 740,246 shares of company stock valued at $179,848,651. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $250.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.82. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

