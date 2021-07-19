So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of So-Young International worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 210,711 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get So-Young International alerts:

NASDAQ SY opened at $8.74 on Monday. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $948.39 million, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

SY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.