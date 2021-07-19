Socorro Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock opened at $588.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

